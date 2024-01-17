Saudi Arabia sounds alarm on Middle east: ‘Incredibly concerned that…’

Saudi Arabia said that it is “incredibly concerned” about Middle East security amid the Israel-Hamas war as it feels that the conflict could spread across the region. Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan reiterated that there needs to be a cease-fire in Gaza in order to reach a resolution on the conflict. During the cessation of hostilities, international powers should use diplomacy to end Houthi group’s shipping attacks in the Red Sea as well, he said. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli battle tanks take a position along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.(AFP)

“We’re incredibly concerned for regional security,” he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding, “Freedom of navigation in the Red Sea impacts all of us. We think the priority needs to be deescalation — deescalation in the Red Sea and in the entire region. Part of that is making sure we engage with all stakeholders.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Red Sea has been disrupted by Houthi attacks since mid-November as the Yemeni group has fired missiles and drones and tried to capture vessels which it says is in support of Hamas and Palestinians. Last week, the US and UK launched missiles at targets in Yemen used by the group to stop Houthi assaults. But the Iran-backed group said that it would step up their aggression until Israel pulls out of Gaza as they hit a Greek-owned bulk carrier.

Saudi Arabia has been trying to reach a peace deal with the Houthis for more than a year. Although none of their own vessels have been targeted, countries have begun to increasingly avoid the Red Sea which may lead to further rises in global freight costs.

Prince Faisal Bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia is ready to formally recognize Israel despite the war against Hamas if it takes steps toward a two-state solution .

“Peace and security for Israel is intimately linked with peace and security for the Palestinians,” he said, asserting, “We agree that regional peace includes peace with Israel. But that can only happen through a Palestinian state.”

A cease-fire in Gaza is all the more necessary because Israel is not achieving its aims in the war, he said, referring to Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that war must much continue until Hamas is destroyed.

“Frankly, we don’t see any real sign that any strategic objective of Israel is coming any closer. We need to have a cease-fire immediately. Continuing as we are now — continuing to see the suffering that’s happening in Gaza — is likely to lead to continuing cycles of escalation," the Saudi minister said.