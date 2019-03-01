Today in New Delhi, India
Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden’s son of citizenship

The US State Department said on Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading “to the identification or location in any country” of Hamza, calling him a key al Qaeda leader.

world Updated: Mar 01, 2019 19:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beirut
Osama bin Laden,saudi arabia,Hamza bin Laden
A photograph circulated by the U.S. State Department’s Twitter account to announce a $1 million USD reward for al Qaeda key leader Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, is seen March 1, 2019. (REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia has stripped citizenship from Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the interior ministry said in a statement published by the official gazette Umm Al Qura.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 19:43 IST

