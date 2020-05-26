e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia to ease Covid-19 lockdown from May 28 with local travel, mass prayers

Saudi Arabia to ease Covid-19 lockdown from May 28 with local travel, mass prayers

Saudi Arabia, which gets most of its revenue from crude exports, announced a slew of austerity measures to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the collapse in oil prices, tripling value-added tax and cutting cost-of-living allowances for government workers.

world Updated: May 26, 2020 14:26 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
Bloomberg | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
Shoppers maintain social distancing while forming a long queue for access to a store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Shoppers maintain social distancing while forming a long queue for access to a store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Bloomberg File )
         

Saudi Arabia plans to pare back its coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week as it seeks to revive an economy additionally hobbled by the collapse in oil prices.

The kingdom will begin a three-phase plan on May 28, state-run SPA reported Tuesday, citing the interior ministry. By the third phase, due to begin by June 21, all restrictions will be lifted to allow a return to normal. Pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina, however, as well as international flights will remain suspended as the rest of the country opens up for mass prayers and domestic travel.

Saudi Arabia joins other Gulf neighbours in lifting restrictions. Dubai, a part of the United Arab Emirates, has shortened nightly curbs on movement and allowed businesses such as gyms and cinemas to reopen. Kuwait also announced it won’t renew its 24-hour curfew.

Saudi Arabia, which gets most of its revenue from crude exports, announced a slew of austerity measures to cope with the impact of the pandemic and the fallout from the collapse in oil prices, tripling value-added tax and cutting cost-of-living allowances for government workers.

tags
top news
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In