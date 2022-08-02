Saudi welcomes US op on Al Qaeda's Ayman Al-Zawahiri: 'Thousands were killed'
- Zawahiri, who planned the 9/11 terror attacks in New York, was killed in a drone attack in Kabul by the US, Joe Biden said.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the US announcement that Al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a precision strike. The remarks came moments after US President Joe Biden's video statement where he made the announcement about the killing of one of the world's most-wanted terrorists, who was behind the 9/11 attacks.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement by US President Joe Biden of the targeting and killing of the terrorist leader of Al-Qaeda Ayman Al-Zawahiri,” Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry released a statement.
The Saudi foreign ministry further said he was “considered one of the leaders of terrorism that led the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the United States, Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries of the world”.
“Thousands of innocent people of different nationalities and religions, including Saudi citizens, were killed.”
“The Kingdom's government stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and concerted international efforts to combat and eradicate terrorism, calling on all countries to cooperate in this framework to protect innocent people from terrorist organisations,” the statement read.
Zawahiri "was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11 terror attacks," Biden underlined in his announcement, reiterating that he was Osama Bin Laden's leader who had targeted several American citizens, interests and diplomats.
Egyptian-born Ayman al-Zawahiri was tracked down to a hideout in Kabul where he was staying with his family. A senior US administration official said Zawahiri was on the balcony of a house in Kabul when he was targeted with two Hellfire missiles, an hour after sunrise on July 31. "No civilians were hurt" in the operation.
Zawahiri took over Al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011. He had a $25 million US bounty on his head.
-
Pak army commander killed, Baloch rebels suspected
A Pakistan Army helicopter carrying Quetta Corps commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and five others crashed late Monday night in the Lasbela area of Balochistan, according to inputs received from that country. Reports from Pakistan identify the other five killed as Brigadier Amjad Haneef (DG Coast Guard), Major Saeed (the pilot), Major Talha (the co-pilot) and Naik Mudasir (crew member). Search ops for the missing aircraft area underway in the southwestern regions of Balochistan.
-
Pakistan helicopter carrying army general, other top officials goes missing
A military helicopter with an army general and five others went missing on Monday during a flood relief operation in southern Pakistan, the army said. It said six people, including the army general, who commands southern 12 Corps were on board. The military did not say how long the helicopter had been missing. There hasn't been any trace of the chopper since a rescue operation began, said police official Pervez Umrani.
-
US used ‘flying ginsu’ missile to kill Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri? 5 details on op
Al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan's Kabul, US president Joe Biden said in his latest address, calling it a moment of justice for the victims of 2,977 people killed in September 11, 2001 terror attack. Here are five details on the security operation that culminated in the killing of Al-Qaida's al-Zawahiri: 1.
-
From a surgeon to Al-Qaeda chief: Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed in US drone strike
The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden announced on Monday (local time). Read 'Justice delivered': Biden as al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri who planned 9/11 killed Here are 5 things to know about Ayman al-Zawahiri: (1.) An Egyptian national, Ayman al-Zawahiri was born on June 19, 1951, in Giza in the African nation.
-
'Justice delivered': Biden as Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri who planned 9/11 killed
US President Joe Biden confirmed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, declaring "justice has been delivered". Ayman al-Zawahri "was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11 terror attacks," the US president underlined, further stressing that al-Zawahiri was Osama Bin Laden's leader. American citizens, interests and diplomats were targeted by al-Zawahiri , Biden pointed out. Here are top points on Ayman al-Zawahiri killing: 1.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics