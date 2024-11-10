DUBAI - The general chief of staff of Saudi Arabia's armed forces, Fayyad al-Ruwaili, will visit Tehran on Sunday to meet with his Iranian counterpart and discuss defence ties, state media reported the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff as saying. Saudi armed forces general chief of staff to hold talks in Iran

The visit follows the election of Donald Trump, who will take office for a second term as U.S. President in January, and who has promised to bring peace to the Middle East.

During his first term, Trump initiated normalisations between Arab states and Iran's regional arch-enemy Israel, known as the Abraham Accords.

Saudi Arabia has not established ties with Israel, but Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has discussed the possibility with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman multiple times over the last years, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Iran's state media said al-Ruwaili will head a high-level Saudi military delegation in Tehran, meet Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and discuss bilateral and defence ties.

State media added that Bagheri held a phone call with Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud last year to discuss regional developments and improve defence cooperation between the two countries.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed in March 2023, via Chinese intermediation, to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped to fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.