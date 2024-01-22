Saudi diplomat sets condition for restoration of his country's ties with Israel

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that the relations between his country and Israel won't normalise unless there is a path to a Palestinian state. Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, arrive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa(REUTERS)

Prince Faisal made the comments in an interview with “CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS” on Sunday. The host asked: “Are you saying unequivocally that if there is not a credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state, there will not be normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel?”

“That’s the only way we’re going to get a benefit,” Prince Faisal replied. “So, yes.”

While addressing a nationally televised news conference, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of complete independence to Palestine. Netanyhu highlighted that Israel "must have security control over all the territory west of the Jordan (River)."

Netanyahu's remarks had shocked Israel's friend- the US. His remarks came after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently emphasised the need of Palestinian independence for ensuring the “genuine security” of Israel.

Before the start of Israel-Hamas war on October 7, the US was trying to broker an agreement in which Saudi Arabia would normalise relations with Israel.

On the question of Saudi Arabia financing reconstruction in war-torn Gaza, Faisal highlighted his country's reluctance unless there is a pathway to a solution of the Israel- Palestine problem.

“As long as we’re able to find a pathway to a solution, a resolution, a pathway that means that we’re not going to be here again in a year or two, then we can talk about anything,” the diplomat said.

“But if we are just resetting to the status quo before Oct. 7, in a way that sets us up for another round of this, as we have seen in the past, we’re not interested in that conversation,” he added.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has claimed the lives of thousands on both sides and created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A vast majority of Palestinians have been displaced from their homes due to the airstrikes and bombardment of the region.

There was a brief ceasefire between Israel and Hamas from 24 November 2023 to 30 November 2023. But since then, Israeli offensive in Gaza has been going on every day. Efforts from the international community and mediators are on to convince Israel for ceasefire.

Netanyahu recently said that the ongoing war would continue for months until the complete dismantlement of Hamas terror network and release of hostages held in captivity in Gaza. Israel says that more than a hundred hostages are still held under captivity in Gaza.