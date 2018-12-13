Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 13, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Saudi to make biggest investment in Pakistan’s history: Minister

The Minister said that he keeps getting messages from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman “through other people to hurry up”.

world Updated: Dec 13, 2018 12:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
Asad Umar,Pakistan Minister,Investment in Paksitan
Pakistan's Finance Minister Asad Umar said that the package would be announced soon.(REUTERS)

A Pakistan Minister on Thursday said that an incoming investment package from Saudi Arabia promises to be “the biggest foreign investment in the country’s history”.

Asad Umar, while addressing an event in Islamabad, said that the package would be announced soon, reports Dawn news.

“The ball is in our court. It is going to the cabinet for approval next week, after which the announcement will be made,” he said.

The Minister said that he keeps getting messages from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman “through other people to hurry up”.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 12:25 IST

tags

more from world