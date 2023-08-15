School building built under assistance of Govt of India inaugurated in Nepal

A new school building of Bishnudevi Secondary School built under the assistance of the Government of India was inaugurated and handed over on the occasion of Independence Day of India on Tuesday. Built under the Government of India’s grant assistance in Education Sector Reconstruction, the school is located at Chandragiri on the outskirts of capital Kathmandu.

The school building has been reconstructed at the cost of NRs. 69 million as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of the Government of Nepal. The newly handed over infrastructure includes two blocks having 13 classrooms, administrative rooms, a library, a multipurpose hall, and practical and labs.

Built under the Government of India’s grant assistance in Education Sector Reconstruction, the school located at Chandragiri on the outskirts of capital Kathmandu was jointly inaugurated by Karun Bansal, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Ghanshyam Luitel, Ward Chairperson, Chandragiri Municipality.

Along with, Indra Bahadur Subedi, the Chairperson of the School Management Committee and Dilliram Luitel, Project Director at the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU), Ministry of Education, Science & Technology. Representatives from Chandragiri Municipality, various Ministries and departments of the Government of Nepal, and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee also graced the event.

“This school is part of 71 educational institutions being built across eight districts of Nepal under the Government of India’s post-earthquake reconstruction grant of US $ 50 million. Out of these 71 educational facilities, construction of 65 schools have been completed and the remaining 6 are about to complete shortly,” the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated in a release.

The new seismic-resistant infrastructure has children, gender and disable friendly features which will benefit more than 500 students and provide a conducive teaching-learning environment.

“These projects are a reflection of India’s development partnership with Nepal and complement the efforts of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education,” the release from the Indian Embassy stated further.