Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Schoolgirl wrestles crocodile, gouges its eyes to save friend in Zimbabwe

world Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Harare
It was later reported that the victim was doing well and would soon be discharged. Image used for representation (Getty Images )
         

A schoolgirl in Zimbabwe has wrestled a large crocodile by jumping on its back and gouging its eyes to save her friend from the grasp of the reptile, reports said.

According to reports, a 9-year-old girl, Latoya Muwani, was attacked by a crocodile while swimming with her friends in Sinderela village.

Her friend, Rebecca Munkombwe, jumped on the back of the crocodile when she heard Latoya’s screams as the reptile was pulling her away.

“I was eldest among all the children who were swimming. Hence, I felt the urge to save her,” she said.

Reports said the crocodile had grabbed Latoya by her hand and leg. On noticing that, Rebecca began wrestling the reptile and kept on gouging its eyes till its grip on her girl was loosened.

“Once Latoya was free, I swam with her to the banks. The crocodile did not attack us again,” she said.

Rebecca was not injured but her friend was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A nurse told a local media outlet that Latoya sustained mild injuries.

Her father, Fortune Muwani said: “I am grateful to God.”

“Latoya is recovering well... and we expect her to be discharged soon,” he added.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 10:39 IST

