SCO Summit 2025: Humanoid AI robot Xiao He to assist media personnel in Tianjin

Tianjin is gearing up to host the largest-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, a premier diplomatic event that will bring together leaders from over 20 nations. Tianjin, Aug 30 (ANI): A humanoid robot named Xiao He, who is set to assist journalists and delegates at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, speaks to media, in Tianjin on Saturday. (ANI Grab )

This year's summit, scheduled for August 31 to September 1, promises to be a showcase of innovation and technology. A humanoid robot, Xiao He, has been positioned to provide multilingual support, answering queries and assisting journalists in multiple languages.

The robot interacted with ANI ahead of the summit, "I'm Xiao He, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. As a highly specialised service robot, I provide multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities."

The Humanoid Xiao He further added, "My systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers. My operational parameters emphasise cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration."

Highlighting its proficiency in three languages, it also provided details of the arrangements at the summit.

Xiao He said, "Key arrangements include designated for foreign and domestic media... The event will showcase cultural activities like Tianjin Yangliuqing, woodblock prints and traditional craftsmanship demonstrations in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Experience Zone..."

Established in 2001, SCO has now developed into one of the world's largest regional organisations. Its full member states include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran. Belarus, Afghanistan and Mongolia are observer states.

PM arrived in Tianjin for the SCO Summit. During his visit to China, PM Modi will hold two crucial bilateral meetings: one with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and another with Russian President Vladimir Putin.