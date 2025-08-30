PM Modi presents unique gifts to Japan's Shigeru Ishiba and wife, celebrating cultural ties

During Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, the prime minister gifted ramen bowls made of precious stone with silver chopsticks to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. In this image via PMO, a large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks that were gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during his visit to the country. (PMO)

During his visit, Modi also presented Ishiba's wife with a pashmina shawl in a papier-mache box. Officials said the vintage precious stone bowls set with silver chopsticks blend Indian artistry and Japanese culinary tradition, news agency PTI reported.

Featuring a large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks, it draws inspiration from Japan's donburi and soba rituals, the officials added.

Moonstone and base of the main bowl

The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, glows with adularescence and symbolises love, balance, and protection, while the base of the main bowl is makrana marble inlaid with semi-precious stones in the traditional parchin kari style of Rajasthan.

Pashmina shawl

Pashmina shawl, made from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat in Ladakh, is valued worldwide for being light, soft, and warm.

Crafted by Kashmiri artisans, the shawl reflects a centuries-old tradition once prized by royalty. Featuring an ivory base adorned with fine floral and paisley motifs in rust, pink, and red, it showcases the hallmark of Kashmiri design and craftsmanship.

The piece is presented in a hand-painted papier-mâché box embellished with floral and bird patterns, enhancing its charm and cultural significance. Together, the shawl and box embody Kashmir’s artistry, heritage, and enduring elegance, officials said.

PM Modi concludes Japan visit

Modi concluded his two-day visit to Japan on Saturday, describing it as "productive" and highlighting the positive outcomes achieved during his engagements.

He expressed gratitude to Ishiba for the warmth extended to him during the visit.

In a post on X, he said, “This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the Government for their warmth.”

Modi's visit to Japan was his eighth since taking office in 2014, marking an important milestone in India-Japan relations.