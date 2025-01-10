Scottish police working with Hungarian officers in search for missing sisters

Scottish police are working with officers in Hungary who are liaising with the family of two sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen three days ago. Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, were last seen in Market Street after leaving their home in the city on Tuesday at around 2.12am. Specialist search teams and police dogs are helping efforts to trace the pair, who are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary. Police Scotland has said it has the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family. The sisters had crossed the Victoria Bridge to the Torry area and turned right on to a footpath next to the River Dee – heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club. They are white, of slim build, with long, brown hair. Eliza reportedly works at Costa Coffee in the Bon Accord shopping centre. Businesses in the area have been urged to check CCTV footage in a bid to help trace the pair. Police Scotland Chief Inspector Darren Bruce previously said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta and searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen. “Local officers, led by specialist search advisers, are being assisted by resources including police dogs and our marine unit. “The Torry side of Victoria Bridge where they were last seen has many commercial and industrial units. “Searches are ongoing here and we would urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for the early morning on January 7 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation. “We also ask anyone with dashcam footage from that time to contact us.” Police are also talking to those who know the sisters, and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of January 7. Costa Coffee has been asked for comment.

Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen on CCTV in Market Street in Aberdeen in the early hours of Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA)