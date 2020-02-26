e-paper
Second coronavirus death in France, 1 new infection linked to Italy

world Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:25 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Paris
France is stepping up restrictions on people who have travelled from neighbouring Italy after a new outbreak of the virus there.
         

A 60-year-old Frenchman has died of the new virus in a Paris hospital, the second virus related death in France since it emerged in China late last year.

The head of France’s national health service, Jerome Salomon, made the announcement Wednesday, but didn’t say where the man contracted the virus or provide other details.

The man was among three new cases of the virus announced in France on Wednesday.

One of the others was a 36-year-old man who had made repeated trips to the Italian region of Lombardy, but he doesn’t have any severe symptoms, Salomon said.

The other is a Frenchman in the northern city of Amiens who is in intensive care, and an investigation is underway into where and how he contracted the virus, Salamon said.

France is stepping up restrictions on people who have travelled from neighbouring Italy after a new outbreak of the virus there.

France has reported 17 cases of the virus, including two deaths. The first death was an 80-year-old tourist from China.

