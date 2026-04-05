Second crew member of downed US fighter jet rescued ‘safely out of Iran’

A second crew member of the US fighter jet which was shot down over Iran was rescued and exfiltrated “safely out of Iran” on Sunday. US President Donald Trump confirmed the rescue operation for the crew member of the F-15E Strike Eagle which was downed on Friday, saying “we got him.” Trump said that the US military had “pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History.” (AFP)

Trump said that the US military had “pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History,” adding that the rescued airman was “safe and sound.”

Search-and-rescue efforts had already led to the rescue of one crew member, while the condition of the other had not been known. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role aircraft typically operated by a two-person crew.

A US government official told Al Jazeera the second airman was located after having evaded Iranian authorities for two days. The airman was allegedly rescued after a “heavy firefight”, according to the US official cited by Al Jazeera.

The official had earlier said that the rescue operation was underway and that the F-15E crew member was not safe and would have to be successfully exfiltrated from Iran.

‘Will never leave American warfighter behind’: Trump Trump, in his post, also confirmed the rescue of another “brave pilot” earlier, likely referring to the first crew member of the F-15E rescued by US forces on Friday.

On the second crew member who was rescued, Trump said he was “one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel.”

Also Read | What happens when a fighter jet goes down in enemy territory? Inside US rescue ops

“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour,” the US Ptesident said, adding that the airman was being monitored by his commander-in-chief, the US Secretary of War, the Joint chiefs of staff and “his fellow warfighters.”

“At my direction, the US Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine,” the US President said. “WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!” he said, adding that not a single American had been killed or wounded.

“This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World,” Trump said, while also extending wishes for Easter in his post.