Second crew member of downed US fighter jet rescued ‘safely out of Iran’
A US government official said the operation was still underway, adding that the crew member was confirmed rescued but not safe yet.
A second crew member of the US fighter jet which was shot down over Iran was rescued and exfiltrated “safely out of Iran” on Sunday. US President Donald Trump confirmed the rescue operation for the crew member of the F-15E Strike Eagle which was downed on Friday, saying “we got him.”
Trump said that the US military had “pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History,” adding that the rescued airman was “safe and sound.”
Search-and-rescue efforts had already led to the rescue of one crew member, while the condition of the other had not been known. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role aircraft typically operated by a two-person crew.
A US government official told Al Jazeera the second airman was located after having evaded Iranian authorities for two days. The airman was allegedly rescued after a “heavy firefight”, according to the US official cited by Al Jazeera.
The official had earlier said that the rescue operation was underway and that the F-15E crew member was not safe and would have to be successfully exfiltrated from Iran.
‘Will never leave American warfighter behind’: Trump
Trump, in his post, also confirmed the rescue of another “brave pilot” earlier, likely referring to the first crew member of the F-15E rescued by US forces on Friday.
On the second crew member who was rescued, Trump said he was “one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel.”
Also Read | What happens when a fighter jet goes down in enemy territory? Inside US rescue ops
“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour,” the US Ptesident said, adding that the airman was being monitored by his commander-in-chief, the US Secretary of War, the Joint chiefs of staff and “his fellow warfighters.”
“At my direction, the US Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine,” the US President said. “WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!” he said, adding that not a single American had been killed or wounded.
“This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World,” Trump said, while also extending wishes for Easter in his post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More