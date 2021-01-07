e-paper
Senate rejects challenge to Joe Biden's Arizona win

Senate rejects challenge to Joe Biden’s Arizona win

The Senate has overwhelmingly turned aside a challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 09:01 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
The US Senate on Wednesday night overwhelmingly rejected a move by allies of President Donald Trump to object to Arizona’s certification of its presidential election results that awarded Democrat Joe Biden the victory, a vote that was delayed by rioters’ violent breach of the US Capitol.

The Senate voted 93-6 against the measure.

