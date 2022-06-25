Senators seek update on US security review of TikTok
A group of six Republican senators on Friday asked US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about an ongoing Biden administration national security review of social media platform TikTok.
The US government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, in 2020 ordered Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that US user data could be passed on to China's communist government.
Last week, TikTok said it has completed migrating information on its U.S. users to servers at Oracle Corp, as it seeks to address U.S. concerns over data integrity.
Senators Tom Cotton, Ben Sasse, Mike Braun, Marco Rubio, Todd Young and Roger Wicker asked Yellen numerous questions saying the administration "has seemingly done nothing to enforce" the August 2020 divestiture order." They noted "the results of the security reviews, likewise, have not been publicly released after one year."
The senators want to know "will TikTok be locally managed in the United States?" and "Will the U.S. government have the ability to routinely access and inspect the algorithm’s source code?" It also asks "what assurances does the U.S. government have that TikTok will store U.S. data and adopt privacy policies with adequate protections?"
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Former President Donald Trump attempted to block new users from downloading WeChat and TikTok and ban other transactions that would have effectively blocked the apps' use in the United States but lost a series of court battles.
President Joe Biden in June 2021 withdrew a series of Trump executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of the apps and ordered the Commerce Department to conduct a review of security concerns posed by the apps.
The senators said the proposal for TikTok to store its U.S. users’ information without ByteDance access "would do little to address the core security concerns."
CFIUS has been in extensive discussions with TikTok on security issues, sources have said. A spokesman for Yellen declined to comment Friday.
TikTok is one of the world's most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users globally, and counts the U.S. as its largest market.
-
Norway: Two dead, several wounded in shooting at nightclub in Oslo
Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday. A suspect was apprehended nearby, police added. "Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.
-
Boris Johnson in crisis after Tories lose in UK polls
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied he was worried that some of his ministers might seek to move against him while he was out of the country at summits in Rwanda and Germany, following election losses overnight. Asked if he was concerned about Conservative lawmakers who were not ministers seeking to oust him, Johnson said no. “Clearly we've got to listen to these results,” he said from Rwanda, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit.
-
Ukrainian forces to retreat from key battleground city
Ukraine was set to pull its troops from the ruined city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of street fighting and bombardment, the regional governor said, in what would be a significant gain for Russia as it grinds out its offensive in the east. Reuters could not independently verify any of the battlefield accounts.
-
‘God made abortion decision': Donald Trump on top court ruling
Former US president Donald Trump on Friday said "God made the decision" to end the national right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned nearly five decades of settled law. "This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News after a 6-3 majority said individual states should be allowed to make their own rules on abortion.
-
China criticises blocs, invites 13 countries to Brics-related event
Besides the leaders of the Brics countries, China had invited leaders of 13 countries for the event, seen to be Beijing's push to expand the five-member bloc. It was a mix of countries: Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics