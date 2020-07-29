Senior UK diplomat appointed chief of intelligence agency MI6

world

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:57 IST

Richard Moore, who was previously posted in Pakistan and engaged with senior Indian interlocutors in his current role as political director in the Foreign Office, was on Wednesday appointed the next chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6).

Moore, 57, will succeed Alex Younger, who will leave the service in the autumn, a Foreign Office statement said. Moore previously held director roles in the intelligence service and has been deputy national security adviser in the Cabinet Office.

He was one of the speakers during the India Global Week (July 9-11), when he joined a discussion on how the UK and India can work together to ensure that multilateral institutions continue to be relevant.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “I am delighted to appoint Richard as the next chief of the Secret Intelligence Service. He returns to SIS with tremendous experience and will oversee the work of a group of men and women whose tireless efforts are rarely seen in public, but which are critical for the security and prosperity of the UK”.

Moore said: “I am pleased and honoured to be asked to return to lead my service. SIS plays a vital role - with MI5 and GCHQ - in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas. I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave and dedicated team at SIS.”

Oxford-educated and Libya-born Moore also served as British ambassador to Turkey, besides several roles in the diplomatic service. Before joining the Foreign office, he joined SIS in 1987 where he undertook a range of roles across the service both in the UK and overseas, the statement said.