BELGRADE - Prosecutors in the Serbian city of Novi Sad have arrested 11 people in connection with the collapse of a railway station roof this month that killed 15 people and sparked a wave of protests. Serbia arrests 11 over railway station roof collapse

The concrete awning of the recently renovated roof caved in on Nov. 1, killing 14 and injuring three. One of those hurt died of their injuries on Sunday.

Opposition leaders and the public have taken to the streets repeatedly, blaming the accident on government corruption and nepotism that resulted in shoddy construction.

The ruling coalition denies those charges, but President Aleksandar Vucic said those responsible must be held to account. The transport, construction and infrastructure minister, the trade minister and the head of state-run Serbian Railways have all resigned over the incident.

Novi Sad's High Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that the 11 were arrested on suspicion of committing criminal acts against public safety. The statement only provided the initials of those arrested.

One set of initials on the list was GV. Local media reported that Goran Vesic, the former transport, construction and infrastructure minister, was among those arrested.

Vesic denied that in a Facebook post on Thursday, but said that he had met with law enforcement.

"I voluntarily responded to the call of police officers with whom I came to Novi Sad and made myself available to the investigative authorities," the post said.

Opposition deputies protested in front of a courthouse in Novi Sad for the third consecutive day on Thursday, demanding that those responsible for the disaster face justice.

They also demanded that activists arrested in an anti-government protest over the disaster be released immediately.

