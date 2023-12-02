close_game
Seven persons killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan

Seven persons killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan

PTI |
Dec 02, 2023 10:42 PM IST

Seven persons killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan

The bus was travelling from Ghizer district in Gilgit Baltistan to Islamabad when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, an official said.

The bus caught fire after lethal firing by the terrorists, the police said.

The dead and injured included military servicemen as well as civilians.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

The injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital, the police said.

It said the condition of several persons is critical and that the death toll is expected to rise further.

The police said an investigation has been launched into the attack and a search operation is on to apprehend the terrorists.

