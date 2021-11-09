Shamima Begum's jihadi groom refuses to condemn beheadings, sex slavery: Report

Husband of Shamima Begum, the London-born Bangladeshi-origin woman who fled the UK to join the Islamic State in Syria, has refused to condemn the beheadings or using Yazidi women as sex slaves, according to a media report. Yago Riedijk, the 29-year-old convicted terrorist from the Netherlands, said he “can’t really comment” when pushed to condemn the Islamic States’ brutal methods of punishment, reported Daily Mail.

Riedijk is currently lodged in Kurdish-run al-Roj prison in northern Syria.

According to the report, the ISIS terrorist is still hopeful of the group’s revival and establishment of a caliphate that adheres to “Islamic traditions”. While Riedijk said he didn’t agree with the terror attacks in Europe, he had no comments to offer about attacks on other Muslims and Yazidis.

“Personally, I don't agree with these attacks for a couple of reasons. The prohibition of killing innocent people in Islam, women and children,” Daily Mail quoted the ISIS terrorist as saying.

“I see these attacks as not being Islamicly responsible [sic]” he added.

Speaking about his life with Shamima Begum, he smiled and described “beautiful memories” of baking cakes as a family, reported Daily Mail.

Stripped of her British citizenship in February 2019, Shamima Begum is currently being held in a refugee camp in northern Syrian as she battles to return to the UK after she was stripped of her citizenship in February 2019.

In a live interview from the refugee camp a few weeks ago, the jihadi bride said she was sorry “from the bottom of my heart” as she pleaded British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a chance to face the UK justice system.

Insisting she was "groomed and taken advantage of and manipulated", Shamima Begum said "the reason I came to Syria was not for violent reasons. At the time I did not know it was a death cult, I thought it was an Islamic community I was joining."

“I am willing to go to court and face the people who made these claims and refute these claims, because I know I did nothing in IS but be a mother and a wife,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON