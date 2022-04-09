Home / World News / Shanghai Covid-19 lockdown leaves residents desperate for food, medicines
world news

Shanghai Covid-19 lockdown leaves residents desperate for food, medicines

The city's cases continue to rise as mandatory testing continues -- it reported 23,600 new cases on Saturday. 
Shen Peiming, 71, eats a banana as a family member attends to her at a Shanghai hospital in 2019. Shen died on Sunday morning,&nbsp;(AP)
Shen Peiming, 71, eats a banana as a family member attends to her at a Shanghai hospital in 2019. Shen died on Sunday morning, (AP)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 07:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

China is combating its biggest rise in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure. One of the last countries sticking to a zero-Covid strategy, China aims to stamp out every infection with strict lockdowns and by sending all cases to secure facilities. In Shanghai, as the city enters its third day of strict lockdown, after staggered restrictions failed to contain infections, there are increasingly widespread reports of residents being unable to access food, medicine and other essentials.

The city's cases continue to rise as mandatory testing continues -- it reported 23,600 new cases on Saturday.

According to The Guardian, desperate for food, residents are to social media to complain about a lack of basic facilities.

“No matter where you live, whether you have money or not, you have to worry about what else you can eat and how you can buy things,” The Guardian quoted a resident as saying.

E-commerce company JD.com Inc said on Saturday it had obtained a licence to deliver goods into Shanghai and hosted a live streaming sales session joined by more than 3.5 million people.

Sharing a video of residents demanding food and medical facilities, senior journalist Michael Smith tweeted, "The situation in Shanghai is scary. Reports of millions struggling to feed themselves, elderly unable to access medicine, and videos of small riots breaking out circulating on social media. Many households relying on inadequate govt food deliveries."

Shanghai's vice mayor admitted to shortcomings in the city's handling of its outbreak. On Friday, the United States State Department said in a travel advisory it was allowing non-emergency staff and their families to leave the Shanghai consulate due to the surge in cases and the impact of restrictions.

Authorities, however, said Shanghai will soon begin lifting lockdown in communities that report no positive cases within 14 days after another round of Covid-19 testing.

Large swathes of Shanghai, with a population of 26 million, have been under lockdown since March 28, leading to complaints from residents about shortages of food and basic necessities.

Separately, Guangzhou authorities announced that the city northwest of Hong Kong would also begin mass testing its 18 million residents, according to central broadcaster CCTV. The city reported only two confirmed infections on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shanghai covid-19 covid-19 outbreak chinmayi sripaada china sachin tendulkar + 4 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Televisions broadcast live footage of Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg)

    Imran's Khan's PTI files plea against Pak Supreme Court order on no-trust vote

    Referring to the no-trust vote, the petition said that the procedure for the same was elaborately laid down in the country's Constitution; hence Pakistan Supreme Court is “not entitled to micro-manage the affairs of the Parliament”.

  • Photo grab from the Twitter of media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces ISPR (ANI)

    Pakistan carries out flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile

    Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country. Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing said the test flight of this surface-to-surface ballistic missile was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system. Read: Shah Mahmood Qureshi rakes up Kashmir issue as Imran Khan faces no-trust vote Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometres.

  • Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks to reporters outside the Supreme Court.

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi rakes up Kashmir issue as Imran Khan faces no-trust vote  

    Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi raked up the Kashmir issue while defending Prime Minister Imran in the National Assembly which resumed a session on the no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday afternoon. Khan had made an ill-timed bilateral visit to Moscow on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • There are reports that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is trying to prolong the issue without a vote and is trying to gather supporters outside Parliament.

    No-trust vote against Pak PM Imran Khan likely after 8pm, says local media

    The Pakistan Parliament's crucial session to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed on Saturday afternoon following a temporary adjournment after Speaker Asad Qaiser suggested there should be a discussion on the so-called "foreign conspiracy" against the government. Khan was not present in the House throughout. There are reports that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is trying to prolong the issue without a vote and is trying to gather supporters outside Parliament.

  • Imran Khan once again skips attending the assembly proceeding on Saturday.&nbsp;

    Where is Imran Khan as his party raises 'Kaun bachaega Pakistan' slogan 

    Imran Khan once again skipped the assembly proceeding on Saturday as his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued attempts to delay the no-confidence vote Khan is staring at. A week and a Supreme Court verdict later, Imran Khan again skipped the assembly on Saturday as foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will present the position of Imran Khan and the PTI government.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out