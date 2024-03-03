 Shehbaz Sharif invokes Kashmir in 1st speech, then makes embarrassing confession | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif mentions Kashmir in first speech, then makes embarrassing ‘loan’ confession

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif mentions Kashmir in first speech, then makes embarrassing ‘loan’ confession

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2024 06:55 PM IST

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called out the 'global silence' on the prevailing situation in Gaza

Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif was on Sunday elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan. The ruling coalition of the PML(N), PPP and other small outfits picked him as the prime minister unanimously in Pakistan's National Assembly. In his maiden speech after the election, he appealed to his country's parliament to pass a resolution on the “freedom of Kashmiris and Palestianians”. He, however, later made an embarrassing remark reflecting the dire financial situation of the cash-strapped country.

File photo of Shehbaz Sharif, who has been elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan. (PTI)
File photo of Shehbaz Sharif, who has been elected as the next prime minister of Pakistan. (PTI)

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called out the 'global silence' on the prevailing situation in Gaza, where thousands of citizens have died since October 7 in Israel's counterattack to Hamas' terror strike.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He also mentioned the controversial topic of Kashmir.

Shehbaz Sharif, in his victory speech, talked about passing resolutions in the National Assembly, Pakistan's parliament.

"Let's all come together...and the National Assembly should pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians," he said.

In the same speech, however, he claimed that the expenditure of the National Assembly is being met from borrowed money.

"All of these (expenses for running the House) are being met via loans over the last few years. This is the biggest challenge faced by the country today," he said.

He also talked about the severe economic downturn the country has been facing.

Also read: Meet Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's ‘accidental’ prime minister and Nawaz Sharif's brother

Pakistan, whose politics is mostly controlled by its Army and spy agency ISI, is in financial dire straits. It doesn't not have the money to pay its fuel bills amid dwindling foreign reserves. The people of the country are also facing severe inflation.

It secured a 3 billion dollar loan arrangement from the IMF last year. However, it is still struggling to stabilise its economy.

Last month, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan asked the International Monetary Fund to ensure that an audit of the disputed elections is carried out before any more bailout talks with the country.

Khan, who is in jail over a host of corruption cases, claims independent candidates backed by his party should have won the elections had the alleged rigging not happened.

With inputs from ANI

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On