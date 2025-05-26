Sheikh Hasina brings up St Martin's island, accusing Yunus of 'selling' Bangladesh to US | Significance explained

Amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh, ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has accused interim head Muhammad Yunus of "selling" the nation to the United States. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (REUTERS )

The former PM and Awami League leader's social media post come after reports of Yunus mulling resignation surfaced. While these reports were dismissed by close advisors to the interim head, the reports sparked fresh protests across the nation.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the ousted leader accused Yunus of wanting to sell the nation and highlighted Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination after the founding leader refused to cede St Martin's Island to Washington.

"When America wanted St. Martin's Island, my father did not agree. He had to give his life. And that was my destiny. Because I never had the thought of selling the country to stay in power," Sheikh Hasina wrote on the social media platform.

As the turmoil in Bangladesh continues, here's a look at what St Martin's Island is and why exactly it's so significant to the nation.

What is St Martin's Island?

St Martin's Island is located in the northeastern region of the Bay of Bengal. The island is close to the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar and stands nine kilometres away from the southern tip of Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf peninsula.

With a population of around 8,000 people, the Daily Sun states that St Martin's Island is a prominent tourist attraction. Along with this, it serves as Bangladesh's only coral island.

Five thousand years ago, the island was part of the Teknaf peninsula. However, as time passed, the island submerged into the sea. About 450 years ago, the southern suburbs of the island resurfaced, which we now know as St Martin's island.

The island, which was annexed by the British during in the 1900s, became a part of Pakistan after the partition of India and Pakistan in 1948. However, in 1971, Bangladesh retained the island after its liberation from Pakistan.

Key contributor to Bangladesh's economy

Over the years, St Martin's Island has been a key economic and environmental asset for the country. With access to resources such as fish, oil and gas, the island also falls into Bangladesh's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Additionally, the island being a popular tourist attraction also contributes to Bangladesh's economy.

Significance and US' vested interest

St Martin's Island's strategic value and location make it a popular region. With eyes from the US, China and India, a potential military base on this island would provide any country with oversight of the Bay of Bengal.

The island is also near the Strait of Malacca, which is one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes. Furthermore, St Martin's Island also gives global powers such as the US, more access and eyes in the Indo-Pacific region.

As per reports, the US has always expressed its interest in the key island and wanted to set up military bases.

Shortly after her ouster, Sheikh Hasina alleged that a "white man offered her a hassle-free election" in January 2024, provided "she allowed a foreign country to establish an air base in Bangladesh territory.” After her claims in 2024, the US State Department denied any intentions to acquire an island.

However, unconfirmed reports add that the US' interest in the island recently increased due to China's growing influence in the region, especially after Beijing’s assistance in building Dhaka’s first submarine base - BNS Sheikh Hasina. Furthermore, China's Belt and Road initiative, which goes through Bangladesh and Myanmar, has also caught Washington's eye.