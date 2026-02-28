‘Shelter in place until further notice’: US embassy in Jerusalem issues security alert as Iran attacked

The US has issued a fresh security advisory for its citizens in Israel citing a rapidly evolving and volatile security situation. In a February 28 alert, the US Embassy in Jerusalem said it has directed all US government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice, while Israel has shut down civilian air traffic. Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, February 28, 2026. (Reuters)

In a security Alert dated February 28, the US Embassy Jerusalem said, “As a result of the current security situation, the US Embassy has directed all US government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice.”

Security advisory issues by US The advisory covers Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

The embassy noted that the Government of Israel has “closed the airspace to all civilian flights” and that “all commercial flights from Ben Gurion Airport have been cancelled.”

Calling the security environment “complex” and subject to rapid change, the embassy reminded US citizens of the “continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness,” including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a “red alert.”

It warned that “security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning.”

The embassy also cautioned that, in response to security incidents and without advance notice, it “may further restrict or prohibit US government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel (including the Old City of Jerusalem) and the West Bank.”

Safety procedures for rocket fire or hostile aircraft intrusion Detailing safety procedures, the advisory said that in the event of mortar or rocket fire or a hostile aircraft intrusion, a “red alert” siren may be activated and all such alerts should be treated as real.

“Follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately,” it said, adding that individuals should know the location of their closest shelter or protected space.

For additional guidance, US citizens were directed to the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command website, available on devices within Israel, or to download its free mobile application for real-time security and safety alerts. Commercial applications such as “Red Alert: Israel” are also available.

Under “Actions to Take,” the embassy urged citizens to refer to its website for the latest security alerts, remain aware of their surroundings, learn the location of the nearest bomb shelter or hardened shelter, and avoid demonstrations, large gatherings, and areas with heavy police presence. It also advised monitoring local media and following instructions from local authorities.

The embassy encouraged US citizens to enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security updates and enables the embassy to contact travelers in an emergency.

It further advised regularly checking the State Department’s website for current travel advisories and country-specific information for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

US embassy's announcement for non-emergency personnel The US embassy in Israel announced on Friday that it was allowing non-emergency personnel and their family members to leave the country "due to safety risks."

According to a statement on its website, the embassy situated in Jerusalem advised people who wished to leave to do so while flights were still available.

"On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorised the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of US government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks," the statement on the embassy website said.

"Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available," it added.