Sheppard Air Force base: Reports of active shooter near Sheppard Elementary School trigger shelter-in-place alert

Sheppard Air Force base on November 21 reportedly issued an alert for personnel to take shelter. This was reportedly due to an active shooter situation near Sheppard Elementary School, near Wichita Falls, Texas. The school is at 301 Anderson Dr, Sheppard AFB, TX 76311. Wichita Falls Independent School District issued a statement clarifying that there was no indication of an active shooter. There was a potential shooting call after which schools in Sheppard Air Force Base area went on lockdown. Image for representational purposes. (Pixabay)

“For Sheppard AFB, there is an active shooter near Sheppard Elementary LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN All personnel seek immediate shelter,” the reported message read.

A local media report from News Channel 6 KAUZ confirmed this saying “Schools in Sheppard Air Force Base area are on lockdown for a potential shooting call.” KFDX-TV reported that around 12:30 pm there were several reports of an alleged active shooter near the elementary school. They also reported that there was heavy police presence near McKinley Rd and Sheppard Air Force Base.

A person claiming their family worked on the air force base, said “I have family working on Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, TX. They’re on lockdown right now for an active shooter near the elementary school.”

Update on active shooter report

Wichita Falls Independent School District in its statement noted, "Update on Sheppard Elementary. Out of an abundance of caution, Sheppard Elementary is in Secure status after staff reported sounds consistent with gunfire in the housing area near the campus. At this time, there is no indication of an active shooter on Sheppard Air Force Base. Because the campus is located on the base, base security initiated a lockdown while the report is investigated. What Secure means: students and staff remain inside, instruction continues, and exterior doors are secured. We will provide more details as they become available."

Concern pours in

