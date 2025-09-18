Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Israeli citizen killed in shooting at Allenby crossing at Jordan border

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 05:51 pm IST

The Israeli military earlier said it received a report of a shooting at the Allenby crossing near the Jordan border.

An Israeli citizen has been killed in a shooting at Allenby Crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, Reuters said on Thursday.

FILE: An Israeli soldier stands by during preparations at a distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip.(REUTERS)
This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.

