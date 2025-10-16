Shots fired at Indian entertainer Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada, again

Toronto: A restaurant owned by Indian entertainer Kapil Sharma in the province of British Columbia, Canada was targeted for the third time in four months and peppered with bullets in the early hours of Thursday. Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, which was fired at by unknown persons in the early hours of Thursday. (Credit: Sameer Kaushal/NewsDerby)

While local police have yet to issue a statement on the firing on Kaps Café, located in the town of Surrey in British Columbia, the outlet News Derby reported that several shots had been fired at it, damaging the façade of the building including its windows.

The outlet also posted a video from the site showing cruisers of the Surrey Police Service (SPS) around the location.

Earlier, the cafe had been targeted in July and August.

In a release issued after the August 7 incident, local law enforcement said, “Numerous SPS police resources and Delta Police Department units responded and while it appears multiple shots caused damage to the windows and building, fortunately the staff on premises were uninjured.”

Facade of Kaps Cafe in Surrey peppered with bullets in the early hours of Thursday. (Credit: Sameer Kaushal/News Derby)

However, SPS spokesperson Staff Sgt Lindsey Houghton told local media later in the day that staff inside the cafe were “quite understandably shaken” by the incidents, which create a “significant amount of anxiety” for other businesses in the area and residents of apartments on the upper floors of the building, according to the outlet Vancouver Sun.

Houghton also said that what appeared to a Molotov cocktail, an incendiary device, was found at the scene.

Surrey Police Service Frontline Investigative Support Team assumed conduct of the investigation.

The cafe had reopened after closing briefly after multiple shots were fired at it on July 10, soon after it commenced operations.

The shootings occurred in what is largely a residential locality and in fact, there are apartments in the complex where the cafe is situated.

SPS officers reported to the scene at 1.50am (local time) after there were reports of shots fired there. Delta Police Department officers also responded.

Videos of the shootings have circulated online along with claims for the attacks, though none of them can be verified.

But businesses in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, where the cafe is located, have been targeted several times allegedly with the purpose of extortion.