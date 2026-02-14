Edit Profile
    Should your aging parent still live alone?

    Plus, Paris on a budget, the rise of reverse recruiting and your brain on little sleep

    Published on: Feb 14, 2026 6:44 PM IST
    WSJ
    This is an edition of the WSJ Weekend Reads newsletter, a weekly look at our most colorful, thought-provoking and original feature stories on the business of life.

    The kidnapping of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has many families rethinking their own situation.

    The tension between adult children and their aging parents is nothing new. Parents have long wanted to maintain their independence while the kids worry about them becoming increasingly vulnerable to injury and scams. But scarier things like what has happened to Guthrie exacerbate this push and pull, Clare Ansberry writes in her piece this week.

    Clare looks at how the case is shining a light on the risks of having an elderly parent living solo and prompting difficult conversations.

    Some other topics we delved into include the rise of reverse recruiting, seeing the City of Love on a budget and real-world money lessons in the classroom.

    Happy Valentine’s Day! And enjoy the long holiday weekend with these and all the great reads below.

    Leading Off

    Let’s Talk About It

    The case of Nancy Guthrie has families rethinking the safety and independence of elderly parents.

    Retirement’s Biggest Surprises

    Sometimes postwork life is exactly what you expected and sometimes it isn’t—in ways both good and bad.

    See the Story

    Musée de la Sculpture en Plein Air in Paris.
    Bar Les Ambassadeurs at the Hôtel de Crillon.
    Joan Mitchell’s ‘La Grande Vallée VI’ and Damien Hirst’s ‘Cherry Blossom’ at the Fondation Cartier.

    Paris on $1,000? Oui

    A weekend trip on a budget can lead you to unexpected and delightful corners of the French capital.

    Health

    When We Don’t Sleep Well

    New research looks at what happens inside our brain when we are sleep deprived.

    Your Money

    Christopher Jackson discusses financial scenarios with his students at Da Vinci Communications High School in El Segundo, Calif.

    Real-World Lessons

    High schools are coming up with innovative ways to teach teens about money. Cue the 16-year-old tax preparers.

    Tech

    Security cameras and video doorbells are becoming ubiquitous, capturing roaming wildlife, package deliveries and even potential criminal activity

    A Digital Paper Trail

    Security cameras and video doorbells are becoming ubiquitous, capturing roaming wildlife, package deliveries and even potential criminal activity. But there are privacy questions when it comes to all that footage.

    Family & Relationships

    Columnist Elizabeth Bernstein discusses the rise in family rifts and what loved ones can do to avoid becoming estranged.

    Bonds on the Brink

    Columnist Elizabeth Bernstein discusses the rise in family rifts and what loved ones can do to avoid becoming estranged.

    Careers

    The Era of Reverse Recruiting

    How bad is the market for white-collar workers? Bad enough that some job seekers are the ones paying recruiters.

    Home

    A Hot Feature in High-End Spaces

    Wood-burning fireplaces have gone from a home’s heating-source staple to a status feature. There are a few reasons for that.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Zach Bryan performing in Nashville.

    The Streaming Effect

    America has a rich history of protest songs. But the fragmented way in which we now listen to music makes it harder for such songs to achieve cultural impact.

    Beyond the Newsroom

    WSJ | Buy Side: Understand how 20-year term life insurance works, the costs and who it can help the most.

    About Us

    WSJ Weekend Reads is a showcase for the wide range of great feature writing at WSJ. Let us know what you think by emailing editor Cristina Lourosa-Ricardo at cristina.lourosa@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply).

