Home / World News / Shunning hijab will lead to persecution of women, says Iran's top cop

Shunning hijab will lead to persecution of women, says Iran's top cop

Bloomberg |
Apr 09, 2023 04:02 AM IST

The new measures will also allow the police to shut any business whose employees fail to abide by compulsory hijab requirements.

Iranian women will be prosecuted and businesses could risk being shut for failing to observe the country’s hijab rules, Iran’s police chief said, escalating the regime’s crackdown on dissent against mandatory head scarves.

Iranian women who refuse to wear head coverings in public places or inside their cars would face court trials and have their vehicles impounded.(Getty Images)
Iranian women who refuse to wear head coverings in public places or inside their cars would face court trials and have their vehicles impounded.(Getty Images)

Under the new law, Iranian women who refuse to wear head coverings in public places or inside their cars would face court trials and have their vehicles impounded, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing Brigadier-General Ahmadreza Radan.

Also read: Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women: Report

The move follows the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, in September who was arrested by the country’s so-called morality police for allegedly wearing improper clothes. Her death triggered the biggest wave of protests against the country’s clerical leadership since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The new measures will also allow the police to shut any business whose employees fail to abide by compulsory hijab requirements, the report said. The police plan to use “smart cameras and equipment” to identify and send warnings to women in violation of the dress code, the police said in a separate statement on Saturday.

The Shargh daily newspaper reported on Monday that more than 100 stores and businesses were closed over the last month for failing to comply with Iran’s Islamic dress code.

Authorities hanged four people in December and January in connection with protests. Rights groups say more than 400 people died in the regime’s crackdown on protesters and thousands more were arrested.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crackdown dissent iran hijab + 2 more
crackdown dissent iran hijab + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out