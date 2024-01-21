Sick Maldivian teen dies after President Mohammed Muizzu refused India's plane services: Report

A sick 14-year-old Maldivian boy died on Saturday after President Mohammed Muizzu reportedly refused approval to use India's Dornier aircraft to airlift the teenager. The report comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Maldives. Maldives president Mohammed Muizzu ( AFP)

The boy's family had requested the services of an air ambulance to quickly transport him from his home in Gaaf Alif Villingili to Male, as his condition turned critical. The teenager, who suffered from a brain tumour, died of a stroke, the Maldives media reported. The deceased's family has blamed Maldivian authorities for failing to arrange medical evacuation in time.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"We called Island Aviation to get him to Male immediately after the stroke but they did not answer our calls. They answered the phone at 8:30 am on Thursday. The solution is to have an air ambulance for such cases," the boy's father told Maldivian media Adhadhu.

ALSO READ| Israeli forces uncover Gaza tunnel where Hamas kept about 20 hostages

The boy's death has brought a sharp reaction from Maldives MP Meekail Naseem who called out the country's president. Naseem said, “People shouldn’t have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President’s animosity towards India."

Notably, diplomatic ties between the Maldives and India got seriously strained after some Maldivian leaders posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hurled racist comments against Indians after his visit to Lakshadweep. The objectionable social media posts caused a furore in India, with Indian netizens calling out the Maldivians. Later, ministry of external affairs also took cognizance of the matter and summoned the Maldivian envoy.

The controversy drew strong reactions from India's celebrities as well. As Maldivians demeaned India's tourism industry, Indians launched a boycott campaign against Maldives and its tourist spots.

Recently, the Maldives asked withdrawal of Indian troops flying two ALH helicopters, one Dornier and sailing an offshore patrol vessel (OPV) in the islands. Muizzu government has demanded that the personnel be withdrawn by March 15, two days before the Maldivian parliamentary elections on March 17.