Sikh nurse, 22, racially attacked, headbutted in Australia; called ‘Indian dog'

A 22-year-old Sikh nurse was brutally attacked in Australia earlier this month, leaving him with a broken nose and blood running down his face. The attack, which was racially motivated, happened in Australia's Geelong on Tuesday, February 17, according to local reports. Harmanpreet Singh said that he was traumatised by the incident and that this was not the first time he was racially targeted. (Representational Photo/AP)

Harman Preet Singh, 22, was at his gym in Corio on Tuesday night where he was allegedly confronted by three men while leaving.

However, Singh said that he was harassed even while he was working out at the gym and that the three men were waiting for him outside as he left.

‘Left bleeding, traumatised’ A purported video of the attack showed an Australian man calling Singh an “Indian dog”. Singh also alleged that one of the men hit his nose with his head, which left him bleeding.

"He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose. And just started bleeding straight away," Singh said, as reported by 9News.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Singh added that he was traumatised by the incident.

“Nobody wants to hear it…Especially when you're just minding your own business,” he said, as quoted by the 9News report.

“Anyone would be hurt. I'm still traumatized,” he added.

'Not the first time' Recalling his ordeal, Singh said that he had been subjected to racial abuse earlier as well and now with the recent incident, it has started to impact him mentally even though he tries to remain strong.

"I try to keep myself strong, not care about such things, but it hurts," Singh said, adding that he does not know if he will go back to the gym or change his timings.

“I'm not going to feel safe after this,” he said.

Singh reportedly spent the night in hospital after the accused left the scene in a grey sedan.