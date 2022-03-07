'Simply terror': Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia targeting residential areas
- The Ukrainian President has time and again called on countries to impose a "no-fly zone" over his country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Russia's "point of targets" on his country made “zero sense” from a military standpoint as he named the cities bombarded by Moscow in last night's operation. “During the night, Russia hit Mykolayiv, residential areas, using rocket artillery. They hit Kharkiv, neighbourhoods, they hit other cities too. This had zero sense from a military standpoint, it’s simply terror," Ukraine-based The Kyiv Independent quoted Zelenskyy as saying. Zelenskyy also called on the western nations to prepare a new set of sanctions for Moscow as the Russian onslaught on the Ukrainian territory intensified. He reasoned slapping more sanctions is a "moral thing" to do in face of the ongoing invasion.
“A boycott of Russian export, refusal to buy Russian oil & petroleum products. You can call it an embargo or a moral thing to do when you refuse to give money to terrorists," he said. Notably, Russia has already been dealing with crippling sanctions imposed by the western nations as a warning for President Vladimir Putin to back off from his neighbour's territory.
The Ukrainian President has time and again called on countries to impose a "no-fly zone" over his country. “How many more deaths are needed for you to secure our sky?” he said in a renewed appeal. “We are waiting for this decision, either (for you to do it) with the force you have or provide us with planes and anti-aircraft systems that will give us the strength to do it.”
But the US and other countries are yet to take a call on the appeal.
Zelenskyy's appeal came two days after Putin said countries that impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered parties to an armed conflict with Moscow. He had said imposing a no-fly zone would have "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world".
Russia is continuing its aggression against Ukraine for the 12th day on Monday. A few hours ago, the Kremlin announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee war-torn Ukraine in wake of safety concerns posed by the Russian shelling in cities in the center, north and south.
