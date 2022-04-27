Singapore executes mentally disabled Indian-Malaysian convicted in drug case
Singapore on Wednesday executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man condemned for a drug offense after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from his mother and international pleas to spare him.
Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for over a decade after he was convicted of trafficking about 43 grams (1.5 oz) of heroin into Singapore. The city-state's government has said its use of the death penalty for drug crimes is made clear at the borders.
Nagenthran’s family and social activists confirmed the execution Wednesday.
“On this score may I declare that Malaysia is far more humane,” his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam said. “Zero to Singapore on this.”
Nagenthran’s supporters and lawyers said he had an IQ of 69 and was intellectually disabled, and that the execution of a mentally ill person was prohibited under international human rights law.
“Nagaenthran Dharmalingam’s name will go down in history as the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice,” said Maya Foa, director of non-governmental organization Reprieve.
“Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man because he was coerced into carrying less than three tablespoons of diamorphine is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws that Singapore has chosen to sign up to.”
Nagaenthran and his mother had filed a motion Monday arguing that it was unconstitutional to proceed with his death sentence and that he may not have been given a fair trial because the chief justice who presided over his appeals had been the attorney general when Nagaenthran was convicted in 2010.
The court dismissed the motion, describing it as “frivolous.”
His family said Nagenthran’s body will be brought to their hometown in Malaysia's northern state of Perak, where they have made preparations for his funeral.
Singapore had halted executions for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic before resuming them with the execution of a drug trafficker in March.
Anyone found with over 15 grams (0.5 ounces) of heroin faces the death sentence in Singapore, although judges can reduce this to life in prison at their discretion. Attempts to reduce Nagaenthran's sentence or obtain a presidential pardon failed.
Malaysia’s leader, European Union representatives and global figures such as British business magnate Richard Branson called for Nagaenthran’s life to be spared and used the case to advocate for ending capital punishment.
-
WHO wants surveillance, Kamala Harris infected: Top global Covid updates
The World Health Organisation urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, in the wake of the latest surge in cases. The global health body said on Tuesday the world was "blind" to how the virus was spreading because of falling testing rates. United States Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus.
-
Husband of Karachi University blast suicide bomber 'beaming with pride': Report
The husband of 30-year-old Shaari Baloch who blew herself up in Karachi University killing three Chinese nationals on Tuesday has reportedly posted a tweet expressing Habitan Bashir Baloch, who has been identified by the Karachi suicide attacker's husband's pride in his wife's 'selfless act', reports quoting Afghanistan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh claimed. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack which was carried out by the first female 'fidayee'. Her husband is believed to be a dentist. Her father was a government servant.
-
India's oil crisis rises: ONGC struggles to move Russian oil as sanctions bite
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say.
-
Elon Musk explains what he meant by free speech for Twitter: ‘If people want…’
A day after advocating free speech on Twitter that Elon Musk has now bought following a $44 billion deal, Musk on Wednesday explained what he meant by 'free speech', as his earlier proclamation left Twitter users high and dry as they did not understand what Musk actually meant by free speech on Twitter. In a clarification tweet, Elon Musk said by free speech, he meant that which matches the law.
-
US says still open to North Korea talks but eyes action
The United States said Tuesday it remained committed to talks with North Korea despite its "provocations" even as it seeks through the United Nations to tighten sanctions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, overseeing a military parade following recent tests, vowed to accelerate his nuclear program rapidly as he watched tanks, rocket launchers and intercontinental ballistic missiles pass by late Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics