Home / World News / Singapore says 2 travellers to Sydney with Omicron transited at Changi airport
world news

Singapore says 2 travellers to Sydney with Omicron transited at Changi airport

The two individuals left Johannesburg on Nov. 27 on a Singapore Airlines flight and arrived at Changi on the same day for their transit flight, the ministry said in a statement. Both had tested negative for Covid-19 prior to departure, it added.
Australian authorities said on Sunday that the two passengers who tested positive on arrival in Sydney were fully vaccinated and had been placed in isolation.(Reuters file photo)
Australian authorities said on Sunday that the two passengers who tested positive on arrival in Sydney were fully vaccinated and had been placed in isolation.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Singapore's health ministry said two travellers from Johannesburg who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant in Sydney, had transited through Changi airport.

The two individuals left Johannesburg on Nov. 27 on a Singapore Airlines flight and arrived at Changi on the same day for their transit flight, the ministry said in a statement. Both had tested negative for Covid-19 prior to departure, it added.

The ministry said most of the travellers had remained in the transit area at Changi Airport. Of the seven who disembarked, six had been placed on a 10-day stay at home notice, while the seventh, a close contact of an infected individual on the flight, had been quarantined.

"Contact tracing is ongoing for airport staff who may have come into transient contact with the cases," the ministry said.

Australian authorities said on Sunday that the two passengers who tested positive on arrival in Sydney were fully vaccinated and had been placed in isolation.

Omicron has prompted countries across the globe including the United States to limit travel from southern Africa, where the virus was first detected. The World Health Organization said it carries a very high risk of infection surges, but said no deaths have yet been linked to the new variant. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out