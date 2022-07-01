Home / World News / Singapore’s top home ministry adviser Raja Kumar is new president of FATF
world news

Singapore’s top home ministry adviser Raja Kumar is new president of FATF

T Raja Kumar, who began his two-year term as FATF president on Friday, was senior advisor on international policy in Singapore’s home ministry
FATF said T Raja Kumar, who starts as FATF President today, will focus on enhancing effectiveness of global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures. (Twitter/FATFNews)
FATF said T Raja Kumar, who starts as FATF President today, will focus on enhancing effectiveness of global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures. (Twitter/FATFNews)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 09:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar

NEW DELHI: T Raja Kumar, who has more than 35 years of leadership and operational experience in Singapore’s home ministry and police force, on Friday began a two-year term as president of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Kumar, who last served as senior advisor on international policy in Singapore’s home ministry, succeeded Germany’s Marcus Pleyer. He earlier served as deputy secretary (international) during 2015-2021 and helped forge collaborative relationships with counterparts in the security arena, including strategic partners such as Interpol and the UN.

He has also served as deputy commissioner of police for policy, director of the police intelligence department, and chief executive of the Casino Regulatory Authority and put in place a regulatory framework for new casinos in Singapore, including for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terror.

Kumar, who has led Singapore’s delegation at FATF since 2015 and served as a FATF Steering Group member for the past four years, has listed four priorities for his term as president of the multilateral watchdog - strengthening asset recovery, countering illicit finance of cyber-enabled crime, increasing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering measures, and reinforcing FATF partnerships with FATF-style regional bodies (FSRBs).

A statement of objectives for Singapore’s presidency of FATF said the focus will be on enhancing the effectiveness of anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing measures among FATF members and the wider global network, strengthening international efforts to improve asset recovery, and exploring contemporary money laundering and terror financing risks linked to cross-border cyber-enabled crimes, such as online scams and phishing activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Other places from which Google will not store location data include fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, and weight loss clinics.

    Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits

    "If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."

  • Professor Ajay Agrawal, who was honoured with the Order of Canada in the 2022 list. (Credit: University of Toronto)

    Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada

    Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.

  • SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk.

    Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now,  generates curiosity 

    The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.

  • A Taliban fighter stands guard at a news conference about a new command of hijab by Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report

    The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.

  • James Topp, a Canadian Forces veteran who marched across Canada protesting against the Covid-19 vaccines mandates, speaks to supporters as he arrives at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial ahead of Canada Day in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday. (REUTERS)

    July 1: Canada to mark 155th anniversary of its formation

    As the country prepares to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of the Canadian Confederation, Canada Day, the traditional centre of festivities, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, will be off limits as protesters linked to the Freedom Convoy begin gathering in the capital for the long weekend. Various events have been listed by protesters including a march to Parliament Hill on Friday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out