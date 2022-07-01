Singapore’s top home ministry adviser Raja Kumar is new president of FATF
NEW DELHI: T Raja Kumar, who has more than 35 years of leadership and operational experience in Singapore’s home ministry and police force, on Friday began a two-year term as president of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Kumar, who last served as senior advisor on international policy in Singapore’s home ministry, succeeded Germany’s Marcus Pleyer. He earlier served as deputy secretary (international) during 2015-2021 and helped forge collaborative relationships with counterparts in the security arena, including strategic partners such as Interpol and the UN.
He has also served as deputy commissioner of police for policy, director of the police intelligence department, and chief executive of the Casino Regulatory Authority and put in place a regulatory framework for new casinos in Singapore, including for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terror.
Kumar, who has led Singapore’s delegation at FATF since 2015 and served as a FATF Steering Group member for the past four years, has listed four priorities for his term as president of the multilateral watchdog - strengthening asset recovery, countering illicit finance of cyber-enabled crime, increasing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering measures, and reinforcing FATF partnerships with FATF-style regional bodies (FSRBs).
A statement of objectives for Singapore’s presidency of FATF said the focus will be on enhancing the effectiveness of anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing measures among FATF members and the wider global network, strengthening international efforts to improve asset recovery, and exploring contemporary money laundering and terror financing risks linked to cross-border cyber-enabled crimes, such as online scams and phishing activities.
-
Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits
"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."
-
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
-
July 1: Canada to mark 155th anniversary of its formation
As the country prepares to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of the Canadian Confederation, Canada Day, the traditional centre of festivities, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, will be off limits as protesters linked to the Freedom Convoy begin gathering in the capital for the long weekend. Various events have been listed by protesters including a march to Parliament Hill on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics