Who is T Raja Kumar, the new chief of global terror financing watchdog FATF?
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced that Singaporean T Raja Kumar had taken over as the president of the anti-money laundering watchdog.
Raja Kumar succeeds Dr Marcus Pleyer as the chief of the FATF and will serve a two-year-term. Taking to Twitter, the FATF said that Kumar will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives.
In a statement, the FATF said,"Kumar has been a passionate advocate for the global terror financing watchdog and firmly believes in its mission and ability to make a global difference. He has led Singapore’s delegation at the FATF since 2015."
Here are 5 things to know about Raja Kumar:
1. Raja Kumar holds an LLB (Hons.) degree from the National University of Singapore, and a Master of Philosophy (Criminology & Law) from Cambridge University. Kumar also attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University in 2006.
2. Kumar has held a wide range of senior leadership roles in the ministry of home affairs in Singapore and the Singapore Police Force for more than 35 years.
3. Currently, he serves as the senior advisor (International) in the country's home affairs ministry. Before this, he was deputy secretary (International) at the ministry from January 2015 to July 2021 and was concurrently the chief executive of the Home Team Academy between 2014 to 2018.
4. Kumar is also the former deputy commissioner of police (Policy), director of the Police Intelligence Department, and senior deputy director of the Commercial Affairs Department.
5. He served as the pioneer chief executive of the Casino Regulatory Authority and put in place a robust regulatory framework for new casinos in Singapore, including anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), benchmarked against top-tiered jurisdictions.
-
Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits
"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."
-
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
-
July 1: Canada to mark 155th anniversary of its formation
As the country prepares to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of the Canadian Confederation, Canada Day, the traditional centre of festivities, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, will be off limits as protesters linked to the Freedom Convoy begin gathering in the capital for the long weekend. Various events have been listed by protesters including a march to Parliament Hill on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics