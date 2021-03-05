IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House
Women hold a portrait of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Protests continue in Myanmar against the Feb 1 military coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite daily operations by police to disperse the crowds, defiant protesters continue to return to the streets in parts of the country.(AP Photo)(AP)
Women hold a portrait of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Protests continue in Myanmar against the Feb 1 military coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite daily operations by police to disperse the crowds, defiant protesters continue to return to the streets in parts of the country.(AP Photo)(AP)
world news

Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Thursday that the Biden administration has taken sanction steps to send a clear message that the coup in Myanmar is unacceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:18 PM IST

The White House has said that the situation on the ground in Myanmar is "troubling" and the Biden administration has been working closely with its partners in the region.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Thursday that the Biden administration has taken sanction steps to send a clear message that the coup in Myanmar is unacceptable.

“The situation on the ground in Burma is troubling,” she said.

The Biden administration has been working closely with its partners in the region, Psaki said.

At a separate news conference, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US is deeply saddened by reports that security forces in Myanmar killed as many as 24 people on March 3.

“We strongly condemn the use of violence by Burmese (Myanmarese) security forces against the Burmese people, including peaceful protesters, journalists and civil society. We continue to urge the Burmese military to exercise maximum restraint,” he said.

“This latest escalation in violence demonstrates the fact of the junta's complete disregard for their own people, for the people of Burma. It is unacceptable, and the world will continue to respond. The United States will continue to respond; we'll continue to respond in tandem with our partners and allies around the world,” Price said.

Tens of thousands of people in Myanmar have courageously taken to the streets peacefully to show the strength of their will and the power of their collective voice, he said.

The United States has sought, again with its partners and allies, to amplify the power of their collective voice, Price said.

“We call on the military to act peacefully and with respect for human rights, including the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. These are two universal rights that are as applicable in Burma as they are anywhere else,” he said.

The United States will continue to work with the international community to take meaningful action against those responsible. There will be additional action on the part of the US, he said.

“We support freedom of peaceful assembly, including to protest peacefully in support of the restoration of the democratically elected government,” Price said.

Deeply concerned about the increasing attacks on and arrests of journalists, the spokesperson said, calling on the military to immediately release these individuals and to cease their intimidation and harassment of the media and others who are unjustly detained for doing nothing more than their job, for doing nothing more than exercising their universal rights.

Responding to a question, Price said that the US has urged China to play a constructive role, to use their influence with the military in Myanmar to bring this coup to an end.

The US, he said, has taken a number of actions against the military junta, against the military leaders and military entities responsible for the coup and for related violence, including visa restrictions and asset blocking sanctions.

“We will continue and expand our efforts to promote accountability for the military’s actions, including the detention of these journalists and the heinous violence that we've seen in Burma in recent days,” Price added.

Myanmar's military last month took control of the country for one year and detained top political figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military accused Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Suu Kyi's party swept that election while the military-backed party performed poorly. The poll officials have rejected the allegations.

Many people have been reported killed after security personnel fired at protesters during demonstrations across the country against the coup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar united states
Close
The US is expected to closely adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and follow-up with a second, more extensive round of sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions.(AP)
The US is expected to closely adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and follow-up with a second, more extensive round of sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions.(AP)
world news

US, UK weigh Russia sanctions over use of chemical weapons, possibly target debt

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Biden administration announced its first sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, punishing the Kremlin for the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At a press briefing to mark the end of the WHO visit to Wuhan, mission head Peter Ben Embarek appeared to rule out the possibility that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
At a press briefing to mark the end of the WHO visit to Wuhan, mission head Peter Ben Embarek appeared to rule out the possibility that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
world news

World no closer to answer on Covid-19 origins despite WHO probe: Expert

Reuters, Shanghai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organization visited hospitals and research institutes in Wuhan, in search of clues about the origins of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In picture - The first batch of Covid-19 vaccine boxes unloaded from a Pakistan's air force plane after arriving from China at the Nur Khan military airbase in Islamabad.(AFP)
In picture - The first batch of Covid-19 vaccine boxes unloaded from a Pakistan's air force plane after arriving from China at the Nur Khan military airbase in Islamabad.(AFP)
world news

Pak govt not planning to buy Covid-19 vaccines; to rely on herd immunity

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST
NHS Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja said that the government has no plan to buy vaccines anytime soon and aims to tackle the Covid-19 health challenge through herd immunity and donated vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the emissions growth was below the 3.3% average rate in the past decade, it raises concern about the nation’s ability to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality pledge, research firm Rhodium Group said.(AFP)
While the emissions growth was below the 3.3% average rate in the past decade, it raises concern about the nation’s ability to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality pledge, research firm Rhodium Group said.(AFP)
world news

China's emissions grew 1.7% in 2020, only major economy to see increase: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:45 PM IST
China’s emissions grew by 1.7% from the previous year to the equivalent of 14,400 million metric tons of CO2, the group said in a report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Water vapour rises from a cooling tower of a China Energy ultra-low emission coal-fired power plant.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Water vapour rises from a cooling tower of a China Energy ultra-low emission coal-fired power plant.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

China’s emissions increased by 1.7% in 2020: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:32 PM IST
While the emissions growth was below the 3.3% average rate in the past decade, it raises concern about the nation’s ability to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality pledge, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

South Africa says in talks with African Union for vaccines for 10 million people

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Sandile Buthelezi, Department of Health director-general, said the government was seeking to conclude an agreement with the AU, Afreximbank and the Serum Institute of India over AstraZeneca vaccine doses it is selling to other African countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq.(AP)
Pope Francis prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq.(AP)
world news

Pope Francis departs Rome for risky, historic Iraq tour

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Iraq is deploying thousands of additional security personnel to protect Francis during the visit, which comes after a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks raised fears for his safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women hold a portrait of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Protests continue in Myanmar against the Feb 1 military coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite daily operations by police to disperse the crowds, defiant protesters continue to return to the streets in parts of the country.(AP Photo)(AP)
Women hold a portrait of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Protests continue in Myanmar against the Feb 1 military coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite daily operations by police to disperse the crowds, defiant protesters continue to return to the streets in parts of the country.(AP Photo)(AP)
world news

Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:18 PM IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Thursday that the Biden administration has taken sanction steps to send a clear message that the coup in Myanmar is unacceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most Taiwanese people have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China.(Reuters)
Most Taiwanese people have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China.(Reuters)
world news

China to deter Taiwan independence, seek peaceful ties and 'reunification'

Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri | Reuters, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delegates applaud as Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping (centre), arrive for the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
Delegates applaud as Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping (centre), arrive for the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
world news

China’s top 20 businessmen-cum-lawmakers are worth a staggering $534 billion

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:22 PM IST
The wealthiest persons in the parliament and its advisory body, all billionaires, have grown richer over the last one year despite the economy performing badly due to the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch for signs of a tsunami from a hill above Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
People watch for signs of a tsunami from a hill above Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
world news

New Zealand says tsunami threat has eased, allows thousands to return home

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The nation had been on Tsunami alert all morning after a powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck near the Kermadec Islands. It was the third large quake recorded north of New Zealand in a matter of hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The election committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legco members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the Legco,” Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, said Friday during the annual session in Beijing. (Representative Image)(Kin Cheung / AP)
"The election committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legco members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the Legco,” Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, said Friday during the annual session in Beijing. (Representative Image)(Kin Cheung / AP)
world news

Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Wang added that the size, composition and formation method of the current election committee will also be adjusted, and that the chief executive will continue to be elected by the election committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China is the second biggest spender of defence after the US. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)
China is the second biggest spender of defence after the US. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)
world news

China hikes defence budget to $209 bn, 40% increase in army renumeration

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Friday’s increase is over three times higher than India’s defence budget of about USD 65.7 billion (including pensions).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Their removal comes during the bloodiest week so far of anti-coup protests, with 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to the United Nations, as security forces tried to crush rallies and used live rounds in some areas. (Representative Image)(AP Photo )
Their removal comes during the bloodiest week so far of anti-coup protests, with 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to the United Nations, as security forces tried to crush rallies and used live rounds in some areas. (Representative Image)(AP Photo )
world news

YouTube removes five Myanmar television channels amid unrest

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The channels taken down include the state network, MRTV, (Myanma Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, YouTube said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.
world news

US President Joe Biden to join first ever 'Quad' leaders meet: Australian PM

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:42 PM IST
“This will become a feature of Indo-Pacific engagement,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Friday, without giving details on the timing of the talks, expected to be held virtually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP