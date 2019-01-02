Six killed in train accident on bridge in Denmark

Six people were killed Wednesday in a train accident on a bridge connecting two islands in Denmark, rail operator DSB said.

“We can confirm that six people are dead,” a duty officer told AFP, as media reports said the roof of a cargo train blew off in heavy winds and hit a passenger train that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The accident occurred on the Great Belt Bridge connecting the islands of Zealand, where Copenhagen is located, and Funen.

A Funen police spokesman told reporters he could not provide details of the accident, but added: “We know that an object hit the train.”

There were 131 passengers and three crew on board.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 15:26 IST