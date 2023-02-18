Home / World News / Six people shot dead in multiple locations in US state of Mississippi, suspect in custody: Report

Six people shot dead in multiple locations in US state of Mississippi, suspect in custody: Report

Published on Feb 18, 2023 01:28 AM IST

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody. “At this time, we believe he acted alone," Reeves said in a statement. "His motive is not yet known.”

A shooting incident has been reported in the US state of Mississippi.(Reuters Photo/Representative Image)
AP

Six people were shot dead Friday in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, officials said.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.

“At this time, we believe he acted alone," Reeves said in a statement. "His motive is not yet known.”

Tate County sheriffs dispatcher Shannon Brewer also confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

An elementary school and a high school in nearby Coldwater both went on lockdown while the suspect was being sought, according to the Coldwater Elementary School Facebook page. A short time later, a second post on the page said the lockdown had been lifted and “all students and staff are safe.”

Arkabutla lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents according to the 2020 Census. Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a reservoir that is a popular fishing and recreational destination.

mississippi united states
