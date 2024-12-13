Menu Explore
Six rare giant catfish surface in Cambodia

AFP |
Dec 13, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Conservationists said the recent giant catfish catches mark "a new era of conservation".

Conservationists in Cambodia on Friday celebrated the discovery of six highly endangered Mekong giant catfish in the critical Southeast Asian waterway plagued by illegal fishing, habitat loss and plastic waste.

This handout from USAID Wonders of the Mekong taken on December 10, 2024 and released on December 13, 2024 shows people carrying a Mekong giant catfish in Cambodia's Tboung Khmum Province.(AFP)
This handout from USAID Wonders of the Mekong taken on December 10, 2024 and released on December 13, 2024 shows people carrying a Mekong giant catfish in Cambodia's Tboung Khmum Province.(AFP)

Fishermen smiled alongside officials from Cambodia's Fisheries Administration (CFA) as they held up the two-metre-long creatures -- weighing up to 130 kilograms (287 pounds) each -- before releasing them back into their river habitat.

The survival of the giant catfish -- one of the largest and rarest freshwater fish in the world -- underscores the urgent need to protect the river's free-flowing connectivity, a statement by the USAID-funded Wonders of the Mekong conservation group said.

Besides overfishing and plastic pollution, the Mekong River Basin has been degraded by upstream dams and climate change, which have had a major impact on water levels in the critically endangered catfish's aquatic home.

Its current population is unknown but is thought to have declined by around 80 percent over the last 13 years, according to the IUCN Red List.

Cambodia has placed tough restrictions on fishing in the vast river to try and reduce the number of endangered aquatic species killed in nets.

Numbers of Irrawaddy dolphins -- which once swam through much of the mighty Mekong -- have dwindled despite efforts to preserve them.

In 2022, Cambodian fishermen got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray four metres (13 feet) long and weighing 180 kilos.

Over the past 25 years, the CFA and researchers tagged and released around 100 giant catfish as part of a conservation program that encourages fishermen to report catches of rare species.

Conservationists said the recent giant catfish catches mark "a new era of conservation" and "new hope for the survival of a species that has become increasingly rare in much of its native habitat".

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
