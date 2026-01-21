Six-year-old ‘miracle’ girl only survivor of her family in Spain train crash that killed 42

Two high-speed trains collided near the southern province of Cordoba in Spain on Sunday, killing at least 42 passengers and injuring multiple others. However, a young girl managed to escape the situation without any major injury. The commuter train fell onto the tracks connecting Sant Sadurní and Gelida in Spain's Barcelona area. (AP)

The 6-year-old girl was found barefoot on the tracks by a Civil Guard officer after she escaped the train through a broken window, The Associated Press reported.

The child is in good health after undergoing three stitches in her head at a hospital, the report quoted one of her relatives as saying. The mayor of Punta Umbria, from where her family hailed, was also relieved to hear that the girl was out of danger.

Although there were many who were not able to survive the fatal crash, there were many who made it alive, said Punta Umbria's mayor José Carlos Hernández. “…like the miracle of the girl who is safe,” he said after leading a minute of silence for the victims.

The fatalities of the accident included the girl's parents, brother and a cousin. They were seated in the front carriages that bore the brunt of the impact when a train from the opposite direction suddenly jumped its track.

The girl is now with her grandparents in a hotel in Cordoba, the nearest city to the crash site.

As per Spanish authorities, the cause of the collision between the two trains remains unknown. In his initial remarks, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente told reporters that the nature of the crash was “very strange” as the tracks and trains were comparatively new.

Spanish king and queen visited the site of accident earlier on Tuesday and met survivors of the accident that injured more than 120 people.

Another rail accident on Tuesday After Sunday's horrific crash, the country saw another rail accident on Tuesday that killed at least one and left nearly 37 others injured, as per a report by Bloomberg.

A commuter train ploughed into the rubble of a collapsed wall and fell onto the tracks connecting Sant Sadurní and Gelida in the Barcelona area, Catalan rail network Rodalies Catalunya said on X.

(With agency inputs)