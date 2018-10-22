Some distrust in Indo-UK relations, says envoy YK Sinha

Indian high commissioner YK Sinha believes that there is “some distrust” in the relationship between India and the United Kingdom, particularly in London’s view of terrorism in south Asia, but adds that overall it has the makings of a modern partnership.

Sinha, who retires at the end of October from the Indian Foreign Service after 37 years of holding key assignments in New Delhi and across the globe, said in an interview that Britain has suffered terrorism and should review its view of terrorism emanating from India’s neighbourhood.

India-UK relations have recently been described by former British high commissioner to India Richard Stagg as being hit by “lack of trust”. Sinha said he would not go as far, but agreed that currently there is “some lack of trust”.

Known for plain-speaking, Sinha made waves in June 2017 in his ‘dose of realism’ speech at an event, when he went beyond oft-repeated platitudes to say that core issues such as allowing anti-India elements to function in the UK need to be addressed.

“There is much to be done. If you don’t recognise the problem of terrorism we face from our west, the epicenter of terrorism, there is not much that can be done. Allowing anti-India elements to flourish here in the name of democracy also will not do”, he said.

Besides perception in New Delhi that London is too supportive of Pakistan, there are concerns over the ways in which Indians are viewed from the perspective of immigration. Extending preferential treatment to Chinese on visa has not helped.

“Messaging is important. We don’t want the UK to suffer illegal immigrants but figures mentioned are very doubtful. How far you want to go, five years, 10 years, or something like the Windrush generation? But visa should not be the defining issue”, he said. Sinha’s nearly two-year stint in London saw several key engagements, including greater interaction on the issue of Indian fugitives based in London, the UK-India Year of Culture, visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April, and wider outreach with the large Indian community.

Of particular significance has been attempts to reach out to the Sikh community, particularly given his personal background: many remember that his father, Gen SK Sinha, had opposed launching Operation Bluestar in 1984.

“The alienation of some Sikhs needs to be addressed. My father’s background helped to show that I was sincere in this. I was received in the oldest gurdwara in Europe in Shepherd’s Bush, and we held many events for the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak”, Sinha said.

Focussing on the youth in the Indian diaspora, he said, was among his key preoccupations in London.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 08:22 IST