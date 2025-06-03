South Korea election 2025 results: Lee Jae-Myung set to be president as Kim Moon-soo concedes defeat

The results for the South Korea presidential elections 2025 are in. As per the official reports, Lee Jae-Myung has won the popular vote and is set to become the next president of South Korea. South Korea's Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung (AP)

The Democratic Party candidate, who went viral last year for scaling the walls of the National Assembly during martial law, will be sworn in on Wednesday.

As the counting of votes continues, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo addressed supporters, media and conceded defeat.

"I will humbly accept the choice of the people. Congratulations to the elected candidate Lee Jae-myung," Kim told reporters.

ALSO READ | From escaping death to becoming president: All about South Korea's new president Lee Jae-Myung

With 84.12 percent of votes counted as of 1:40 AM KST, Lee Jae-Myung has secured 48.31 percent of the vote, whereas Kim Moon-soo trailed at 42.9 percent.

In an address to supporters outside the DP headquarters in Seoul, Lee thanked the voters for the outcome. He also vowed to unite the country and hold dialogue with North Korea. He also added that his government will make sure that there are no military coups in the future.

South Korea sees historic voter turnout

For the first time in 28 years, the voter turnout for South Korea presidential elections hit the 80 per cent mark.

As per the National Election Commission, the final voter turnout for Tuesday's vote stood at 79.4 percent.

Of the 44.39 million eligible voters, 35.24 million cast their votes across the country.

Landslide victory predicted by exit polls.

After polls closed at 8pm KST, exit polls in South Korea predicted a major victory for Lee Jae-Myung.

In the combined exit polls issued by South Korea’s three broadcasters, KBS, MBC, SBS, Lee had been projected to secure 51.7 per cent of the vote. His main rival, the ruling People Power Party’s candidate Kim Moon-soo was projected to get 39.3 per cent of the vote.

A JTBC exit poll projected that Lee will garner 50.6 per cent of the vote, as Kim trailed behind at 39.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Channel A's exit poll projected a 51.1 percent lead for Lee.