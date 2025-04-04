South Korean court upholds President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment

South Korea's constitutional court on Friday upheld ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment by Parliament for imposing his short-lived martial law on December 3, which threw the country into a months-long political crisis. Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea.(AP file)

With the court confirming Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will continue to serve as acting president until the new president is inaugurated. According to the South Korean Constitution, the presidential election must occur within 60 days of the apex court's verdict.

Moon Hyung-bae (C), acting chief justice of South Korea's Constitutional Court, speaks during the final ruling of South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment at the Constitutional Court in Seoul on April 4, 2025.(AFP)

The eight-judge bench court upheld Yoon's impeachment in a unanimous verdict, which held that the declaration violated the country's constitution and did not follow due procedures for its rollout.

Yoon “did not merely declare martial law, but went on to commit acts that violated the Constitution and the law, including mobilising military and police forces to obstruct the National Assembly's exercise of its authority,” the court said in its ruling.

“We hereby pronounce the following ruling, with the unanimous agreement of all Justices. (We) dismiss respondent President Yoon Suk Yeol,” acting chief justice Moon Hyung-bae said.

A far-right protester holds up a placard that reads "Come back! Yoon Suk Yeol" as the protesters react after hearing that President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment was accepted, near his residence in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2025.(REUTERS)

The court also held that Yoon's act went beyond the powers provided in the country's constitution and inflicted “serious damage” to the Republic's stability.

The bench also observed that it was difficult to see the conduct of the opposition parties as a necessary ground to declare the imposition of martial law. Yoon had alleged that the opposition Democratic Party was abusing its parliamentary majority, necessitating martial law to root out “anti-state” elements.

Riot police stand guard outside the Constitutional Court following the court's verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside South Korea's Constitutional Court on April 4, 2025. (AFP)

Following Yoon's imposition of martial law, the lawmakers defied the security forces' blockade to enter the parliament and voted to reject the move. Yoon countered, saying he never intended to fully impose an emergency military rule and claimed that none were hurt during the altercation.

Months of protests triggered by political chaos have overshadowed the country's efforts to address economic growth amid Donald Trump's ascent to the presidency and his decision to provoke a trade war, Reuters reported.

Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested on January 15 on insurrection charges, but he was released after a court cancelled his arrest warrant.