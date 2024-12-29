South Korea plane crash | 'No chance of survival?' Victims' kin react with disbelief, wails

Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed at a South Korean airport hours after a passenger plane burst into flames on Sunday after skidding off a runway. The families of the passengers gathered at Muan International Airport and waited for hours for updates about the well-being of their loved ones. However, as officials revealed that there were very remote chances of anyone surviving the plane crash, the family members' hopes turned into wailing. The wreckage of Jeju Air Co. Flight 2216 at Muan International Airport in Muan County, South Korea, on Sunday.(Bloomberg)

The Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people crashed into a concrete structure in the town of Muan, about 290 kilometres (180 miles) south of Seoul. All but two passengers are presumed dead.

According to a South Korean agency, Yonhap News, more than 100 people gathered in the conference room of the airport, looking for their family members who were aboard the plane.

Lee Jeong-hyeon, the head of the Muan Fire Department, arrived in the room and said most of the 181 passengers were presumed dead.

All those who had gathered started to mourn their loss.

One of the family members asked, “Is there no chance of survival?”

In disbelief, the chief lowered his head and replied, “It’s unfortunate, but that’s what we’re seeing.”

One woman who had been waiting for her daughter collapsed. A man could be heard saying "how" in frustration.

Many couldn't say a word as they were overwhelmed with emotions.

What caused the crash?

The authorities claimed the crash took place because the landing gear of the aircraft didn't deploy. The South Korean transport ministry said the plane was 15 years old.

The flight was returning from Bangkok. About 1,560 firefighters, police officers, soldiers and other officials were also sent to the site, it said.

Lee Jeong-hyeon told a televised briefing that the plane was completely destroyed, with only the tail assembly remaining recognizable among the wreckage.

Transport Ministry officials later said their early assessment of communication records showed the airport control tower issued a bird strike warning to the plane shortly before it intended to land and gave its pilot permission to land in a different area. The pilot sent out a distress signal shortly before the plane went past the runway and skidded across a buffer zone before hitting the wall, the officials said.

Jeju Air in a statement expressed its “deep apology” over the crash and said it will do its “utmost to manage the aftermath of the accident.”

With inputs from AFP, AP