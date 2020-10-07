e-paper
South Korea reports over 100 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time in a week

South Korea reports over 100 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time in a week

With 114 new cases of coronavirus, South Korea’s case total has risen to 24,353 for the pandemic, including 425 deaths, according to figures released by health officials.

world Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Seoul
A worker in protective gear sprays disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Korea has reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus, its first daily jump of over 100 in a week.

Health officials had raised concerns that infections will rise because of increased travel during the five-day Chuseok harvest holiday that ended Sunday.

The figures released by health officials Wednesday brought South Korea’s case total to 24,353 for the pandemic, including 425 deaths.

Ninety-two of the newly confirmed cases were in the Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the center of a viral resurgence since mid-August. Health officials have been struggling to track transmissions linked to various places, including hospitals, churches, restaurants and an army unit in Pocheon, north of Seoul, where 37 soldiers so far have tested positive.

