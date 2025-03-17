South Korean military drone collides with helicopter, no casualties

A South Korean military drone collided with a stationary helicopter at an airfield on Monday, causing a fire that was extinguished in about 20 minutes without any casualties, South Korea's defence ministry said. The drone was an Israeli-made Heron, a large reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the military(Pixabay/Representative)

The drone was an Israeli-made Heron, a large reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the military. There was no attempt by North Korea to jam GPS signals at the time of the accident in Yangju, north of Seoul, the report said.

In November last year, the same type of unmanned aerial vehicle crashed around the same area, Yonhap said.