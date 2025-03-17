Menu Explore
South Korean military drone collides with helicopter, no casualties

Reuters |
Mar 17, 2025 02:17 PM IST

According to Yonhap News Agency, which cited the military, the drone was an Israeli-made Heron, a sizable unmanned aerial vehicle used for reconnaissance.

A South Korean military drone collided with a stationary helicopter at an airfield on Monday, causing a fire that was extinguished in about 20 minutes without any casualties, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The drone was an Israeli-made Heron, a large reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the military(Pixabay/Representative)
The drone was an Israeli-made Heron, a large reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the military(Pixabay/Representative)

Also read: Ukraine drones hit Moscow buildings, just 4 km from Kremlin, amid US envoy's ‘secret’ visit

The drone was an Israeli-made Heron, a large reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the military. There was no attempt by North Korea to jam GPS signals at the time of the accident in Yangju, north of Seoul, the report said.

In November last year, the same type of unmanned aerial vehicle crashed around the same area, Yonhap said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
