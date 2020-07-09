South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
The mayor’s daughter had reported him missing a day earlierworld Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:31 IST
Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead on Friday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, after his daughter reported him missing a day earlier.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency found his body at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul, near where his phone signal was last detected during a late night search, Yonhap said.
