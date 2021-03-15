South Korean province orders Covid testing for foreign workers
South Korea's most populous province has ordered all of its foreign workers to be tested for Covid-19 by March 22, sparking complaints of long lines and logistical problems, as well as of implicit xenophobia in government messaging.
Last week, Gyeonggi province issued a sweeping administrative order mandating all international workers be tested after at least 275 foreigners tested positive, many in outbreaks at manufacturing plants.
The province says the order covers roughly 85,000 registered foreigners as well as an unknown number of potential undocumented workers, while those who don't comply could face fines of up to 3 million won ($2,640).
Social media lit up with complaints from foreign residents: poor communication by the government, hours-long waits at testing centres where it was difficult to maintain distancing, and other challenges.
At one centre in the city of Ansan on Monday, hundreds of people were lined up in a queue that stretched for around 100 metres.
"I agree that everyone should get tested for Covid, but it is so exhausting to wait for hours," Jin Dianshun, a 65-year-old restaurant worker from China who said she had been standing in line for four hours, after already having stood in line for hours on Saturday before being turned away.
"I am sure Koreans would have protested if this was done the same way for them."
One health worker at the site, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the temporary centre usually handled about 100 people per day, but surged to an average of 1,400 people after the order.
"The problem is that already by 7am there can be more than 2,000 people waiting in line," the worker said.
As of Sunday, 120,310 foreigners had been tested, with 120 testing positive, a provincial official told Reuters.
Derval Mambou, a car parts maker from Cameroon, said he welcomed the testing regime.
"They want people living here in Korea to be safe from the coronavirus, even foreigners," he said as he stood in line.
Some people took the order itself as an invasion of human rights, however.
"I’ve lived in Korea for years, pay a mortgage, run a business, have a family, pay tax," John, a graphic designer from the United Kingdom who owns his own business and has lived in South Korea for 10 years, told Reuters by online messenger, asking to be identified only by his first name. "Yet they are treating us like we are the problem because of coronavirus. Feels xenophobic and racist."
Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said on Monday that the rate of infections among foreign workers was a high-risk situation.
"We don't think this is to discriminate or stigmatise foreign workers, and it shouldn't be accepted that way," she said.
Jeong said the KDCA would work with local governments to improve testing capabilities to resolve the long waits.
One American university professor who has worked in South Korea for 15 years said it made no sense to test people like her - who have been teaching online for almost a year and rarely go out - rather than fixing the workplace safety at factories that had outbreaks.
"There is no reasoning behind forcing foreign workers to take this test," she said in an email.
In Ansan, some locals denied that there was any racial animosity, but admitted they were reassured by the campaign.
"Since there are a lot of foreigners here, every time a foreigner comes in, it would worry me," said Hwang Mi-sun, a clothes shop owner. "Now that they are filtering out everyone, it gives me a sense of assurance.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden
- While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns
- AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox