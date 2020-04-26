e-paper
Spain records lowest number of coronavirus deaths in over a month

The overall number of coronavirus cases rose to 207,634 from 205,905 the day before.

world Updated: Apr 26, 2020 14:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Madrid
Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patients at one of the intensive care units (ICU) of the Ramony Cajal hospital in Madrid, Spain, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2020.
Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patients at one of the intensive care units (ICU) of the Ramony Cajal hospital in Madrid, Spain, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP)
         

Spain said on Sunday the number of daily coronavirus-related fatalities fell to its lowest level in more than a month, with 288 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

That took total fatalities to 23,190 from 22,902 the day before, the health ministry said.

The overall number of coronavirus cases rose to 207,634 from 205,905 the day before.

